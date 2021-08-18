Saints to sign former 7th overall pick Kevin White

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed LB Donald Payne to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released WR Kevin White. Payne (5-11, 217) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017. After being waived from the team on September 2, 2017, he was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars the following day. He went on to appear in 30 games (five starts) with Jacksonville and registered 61 tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in three years (2017-19). He also appeared in three postseason contests. In 2020, he spent time on the Washington Football Team and Miami Dolphins practice squads.