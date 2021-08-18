Cancel
Video Games

How Did This Get Played? Takes On the Bad and the Weird of Video Games

By Amber Richardson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst there were podcasts. Now podcasts have spin-offs. Many people are familiar with podcast How Did This Get Made?, which reviews the worst-ever movies. It’s filled with riffs and just all around poking fun. How Did This Get Played? is the same concept, but with video games—Heather Anne Campbell and Nick Wiger make the commitment to play through games that are either the absolute worst or just very odd.

