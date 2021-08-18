Cancel
Colorado State

Extensive damage closes Hanging Lake for foreseeable future

By Breanna Sneeringer
outtherecolorado.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHanging Lake, one of the most popular hiking trails in Colorado, faces a long road to recovery after mudslides tore through the area. According to forest service officials, Hanging Lake will remain closed for the foreseeable future and is unlikely to be reopened this year and possibly even next. The trail to the lake suffered major damage resulting from multiple large mudslides that hit several weeks ago. The mudslides left Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon shut down for nearly two weeks.

