Extensive damage closes Hanging Lake for foreseeable future

(CBS4) – Traffic is moving through Glenwood Canyon once again on Interstate 70 in western Colorado. Heavy rain and the threat of flash flooding forced the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the interstate on Wednesday afternoon, and the closure lasted until early Friday morning. CDOT now has vehicles moving in one lane each direction due to repairs that are ongoing after destructive mudslides that happened at the end of July. Some small slides of “material” happened on the interstate during the rainstorms that passed through on Wednesday and Thursday but those are now cleared from the lanes where traffic is moving. (credit:...