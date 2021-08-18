Daily Distraction: Rat Dreams sings 'Elvis Presley Blues'

At the end of last year, Columbus/Athens band Rat Dreams released In December, a record on which Will Myers wrestled with various existential crises. “The album is about a lot of different types of loss, and the feeling of some amount of collapse,” Myers told Alive. “We are constantly faced with the meaninglessness of existence, and that doesn't mean that there isn't any meaning. But I really felt like that is a constant feature. It's not a bug. It's a feature.”