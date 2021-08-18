Environmentalists call on treasurer to reject Brazilian meat giant’s bid for Tasmanian salmon farmer
Tasmanian environmentalists have called on the federal treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, to reject a proposed takeover of a major Australian salmon farming business following allegations made against the Brazil-based buyer. JBS, a multinational meat-packing giant, earlier this month made an offer to buy Huon Aquaculture, Australia’s second-largest salmon farmer, with a...www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0