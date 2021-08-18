Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DHS to offer COVID ‘booster’ shot to immunocompromised

starjournalnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced it will offer an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose to people who are immunocompromised. “Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and made this recommendation to improve protection against COVID-19 for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Clinical experts reviewing data from the first months of administering COVID-19 vaccines have determined that certain medical conditions and treatments keep people from building the full immunity we would expect from the original two-dose mRNA vaccine series.”

starjournalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Dhs#Wisconsin Dhs#Covid#Digeorge#Wiskott Aldrich#Tnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Merced County, CAmercedcountytimes.com

Waning vaccine protection result in booster plans

The highly contagious Delta Variant is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated through communities with low vaccination rates such as Merced, and can make fully vaccinated people ill with breakthrough infections, health officials say. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, announced on Aug. 8, it would soon...
Madison, WIwsau.com

DHS Announces Support for COVID-19 Booster Shots

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services has announced it will recommend certain immunocompromised individuals receive a third dose of either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity. “Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and made this recommendation to improve protection against COVID-19...
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

CDC, FDA, NIH—what’s the difference?

The U.S. agencies all play an important role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, but each evolved from a unique moment in public health history. If you get confused by the alphabet soup of agencies managing the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone. NIH. FDA. CDC: What are their missions, and how do their roles differ?
Public HealthChippewa Herald

Prevea Health to offer additional COVID-19 vaccine doses

Following the recommendation of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Prevea Health is now offering an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients and community members. This includes people who have:. Been receiving active cancer treatment for...
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyo Dept Of Health Calls Pfizer FDA Approval “A Step Forward”

The Wyoming Department of Health called federal approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine “a step forward” on Monday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning, more than eight months after it was first made available to the public. The vaccine will now be marketed as “Comirnaty.”
Morgantown, WVWTRF

WVU Health System to require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following today’s announcement by the West Virginia Hospital Association that it supports hospitals and health systems to require COVID-19 vaccination of their employees with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented, as well as the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia University Health System announced today (Aug. 23) that it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-dose series by Oct. 31, 2021.
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are majority hospitalized in Burke

Another 174 new cases of COVID-19 in Burke County were added over the weekend and the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized and seriously ill in the county are unvaccinated. On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported in a release a total of 11,961 cases, up from 11,787 cases on...
Healthstateofreform.com

VDH commends FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

Upon the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula quickly voiced his support. The vaccine was granted full licensure for people aged 16 and older, and continues to be authorized for emergency use for people aged 12-15, according to Avula.
Arizona Statestateofreform.com

Arizona health officials praise FDA’s Pfizer approval, encourage Arizonians to get vaccinated

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) said the vaccine will be under the brand name Comirnaty and is available for anyone 16 and older. Individuals in the 12 to 15 year age range can still get the Pfizer vaccine with the FDA’s emergency use authorization.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

North Central West Virginia health departments set clinics for COVID-19 vaccination, testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Every county in West Virginia is now experiencing high transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the state’s own less stringent alert system, which uses the lower of either infection rate or percentage of positive tests, 17 counties were in red on Tuesday, and another 31 were in orange — the highest and second-highest levels, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy