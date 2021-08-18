Wisconsin DHS to offer COVID ‘booster’ shot to immunocompromised

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced it will offer an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose to people who are immunocompromised. “Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and made this recommendation to improve protection against COVID-19 for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Clinical experts reviewing data from the first months of administering COVID-19 vaccines have determined that certain medical conditions and treatments keep people from building the full immunity we would expect from the original two-dose mRNA vaccine series.”