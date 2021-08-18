Cancel
Movies

THE LAST DUEL Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA despicable act throws France into turmoil in The Last Duel, the latest from director Ridley Scott. Based on real events, the movie explores the battle to the death between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris in the last sanctioned judicial duel in France. The accusation that brought this about was from Carrouges’s wife, Marguerite, who steadfastly claimed that Le Gris raped her. Since neither side wavered, the duel between the men threatened to overshadow the damage done to Marguerite, whose life was also on the line if Le Gris won and “proved” his innocence.

Jodie Comer
Adam Driver
Ridley Scott
Matt Damon
