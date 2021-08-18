Cancel
Vail, CO

Colorado Supreme Court ends decade-long fight over teen skier’s death in Vail inbounds avalanche

By Jason Blevins The Colorado Sun
Durango Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the family of a 13-year-old skier killed in an inbounds avalanche in 2012 at Vail ski area. The court’s denial to hear the case effectively ends a nearly 10-year fight by the parents of Taft Conlin. Louise Ingalls and Steve Conlin argued that Vail ski area should have done more to close the Prima Cornice run that slid and swept their son through dense trees. The Eagle teen and several friends had entered an open lower gate on the run on Jan. 12, 2012, but sidestepped up a ridge to terrain below a closed upper gate.

