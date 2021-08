Farah S. Despeignes is the current president of the District 8 Community Education Council. Farah is a teacher by profession, a community organizer by default and a political activist by design. She is the mother of two fantastic young men, Amden and Rilan, who are the loves of her life. Farah is passionate about the youth (from conception/cradle to career) and education. She is ferocious in her defense and advocacy of children and public education.