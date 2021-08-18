Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Simu Liu Says ‘Shang-Chi’ Is ‘Truly Going To Change The World’

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings lead Simu Liu was beaming with excitement and pride as he posed on Hollywood’s red carpet for the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ first Asian-led superhero film. Hours before Monday night’s (August 16) red carpet, Liu, 32, tweeted to his followers, “It’s...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Change The World#Asian#Crazy Rich Asians#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS Box Office Tracking Points Revealed; Star Simu Liu Responds

Recent controversy aside, Black Widow is now in the rearview and all eyes are on Marvel Studios' next movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In terms of box office takings, it looks set to have potentially the lowest MCU opening since 2008's The Incredible Hulk, no great surprise given what a hit theaters have taken since the rise in COVID cases related to the Delta variant.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Puts Disney’s “Theatrical Experiment” Comments On Blast

On Friday, Disney held an earnings call that featured CEO Bob Chapek speaking on behalf of the company about their various things from the theme parks, the streaming service Disney+, and theatrical releases. One poorly worded statement by Chapek seemed to raise many eyebrows in the industry, likely at Marvel too, and even provoked some ire from “Shang-Chi & The Legend of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Wins The Marvel Meme Game With This Mic-Drop Moment On Twitter

Later this week, Marvel Studios will take a detour into the realm of alternate possibilities once the animated Disney+ series What If… starts to stream. On the movie side of the business, however, Simu Liu’s standalone origin story Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the next feature-length story to hit theaters. And as a way to celebrate the occasion, while also commenting on the still insane way he caught Marvel’s eye for this role, Liu dropped this common Twitter meme on social, easily winning the meme game for the week.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Simu Liu Invites You to Help Make History on Shang-Chi

When Disney announced that they were going to be putting Mulan in theaters in locations where COVID-19 was more under control and on Disney+ with Premier Access, it was called an "experiment." That experiment must have worked out all right because Raya and the Last Dragon, Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Crusie all released in similar matters. Now we're coming up on yet another experiment, and once again, it is a POC lead film that is being called the "experiment." During the Disney investor call, Bob Chapek said that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would not have a hybrid release despite rising COVID-19 numbers and that it and Free Guy would be "experiments" in a 45-day release model. Free Guy is one of the Fox holdover movies, so it was more or less confirmed by Disney that they couldn't do a hybrid release on that one if they wanted to, but Shang-Chi does not have that restriction. Star Simu Liu appears to have taken issue with the idea that his movie is being seen as an experiment.
MoviesComicBook

Simu Liu Makes Immigrant Parents “Proud” With Marvel’s Shang-Chi Poster

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all about family, and star Simu Liu says his immigrant parents are "proud" after seeing a Chinese-language poster for Marvel's first Asian superhero movie. The latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing only in theaters on September 3, follows martial arts hero Shang-Chi (Liu), who confronts his past and the mysterious Ten Rings organization lorded over by his warrior-king father Wenwu (Tony Leung). Reunited with his estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), Shang-Chi will become the Master of Kung-Fu as he fights to claim the Ten Rings that gave his family power.
MoviesSFGate

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Responds to Disney CEO Calling Marvel Film's Theatrical Release an 'Interesting Experiment'

Following the opening of “Free Guy” this weekend, “Shang-Chi” is set to be one of the first Disney films to have an exclusive theatrical release during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Though the theatrical window has been shortened to 45 days, all of Disney’s recent releases — like “Jungle Cruise,” “Black Widow” and “Cruella” — have been simultaneously released in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access. With the delta variant causing COVID-19 concerns to rise, moviegoing has yet to return to a healthy rate.
MoviesCollider

'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Shares Set Images, Slams Disney Calling Release Stragegy an "Experiment"

Actor Simu Liu is giving us a peek into the world of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel’s newest leading man tweeted out photos from the set of the upcoming film, showcasing himself and a number of his co-stars — the first Asian actors to ever lead a major superhero film — from the set of the superhero film as he responded to Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s recent comment, referring to the release of his Marvel film as an “interesting experiment.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Marvel Fans Are Complaining To Simu Liu As Shang-Chi Tickets Go On Pre-Sale

The future of theatrical distribution is uncertain. There are going to be compromises moving forward, both from the studios that are putting out the films that we are anticipating, as well as from the audiences eager to see such films. There’s no easy solution that meets every individual’s needs, which helps to explain why Marvel fans are complaining to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu on the morning of his film’s world premiere, and the day that tickets for the MCU origin story go on pre-sale.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Simu Liu Responds To Disney CEO’s Remarks About Shang-Chi

Simu Liu Responds To Disney CEO’s Remarks About Shang-Chi Late last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be a theatrical exclusive. Additionally, Chapek said that the film is “an interesting experiment for us because it’s got only a 45-day window.” This means that Shang-Chi will come to Disney+ 45 days after its theatrical release. Chapek also indicated that the Marvel movie was a “data point” that would help the studio plan for future releases.
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi: Marvel Studios Learned of Simu Liu's "We Gonna Talk" Tweet After He Was Cast

Not long after Marvel Studios announced that actor Simu Liu had been cast as the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did Marvel fans immediately dig up an old tweet of his where he expressed an interest in playing the part. Speaking on the Red Carpet for the film's premiere in Hollywood, Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked about how Liu was cast in the role. The Shang-Chi producer referenced the infamous "Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" from the actor that was posted back in 2018, revealing they didn't learn about it until after the ink had dried.

Comments / 0

Community Policy