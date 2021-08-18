Letters to the editor: Trees; ‘pee patrol’; climate change; CU South; U.S. flag; homelessness
The Aug. 18 Guest Opinion about protecting our trees in the City of Boulder once again brought to the surface the dissonance between our community’s words and its actions. It is beyond frustrating to see the lack of cohesive strategy among the rank and file of our local government regarding the issue of sustainability, an issue that the Boulder community has been a leader in for generations.www.dailycamera.com
Comments / 0