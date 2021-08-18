Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Letters to the editor: Trees; ‘pee patrol’; climate change; CU South; U.S. flag; homelessness

By Daily Camera letters
Daily Camera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aug. 18 Guest Opinion about protecting our trees in the City of Boulder once again brought to the surface the dissonance between our community’s words and its actions. It is beyond frustrating to see the lack of cohesive strategy among the rank and file of our local government regarding the issue of sustainability, an issue that the Boulder community has been a leader in for generations.

www.dailycamera.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Boulder County, CO
Government
Boulder County, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Michael Bennet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Climate Change#U S Flags#Planning And Development#Sustainability Department#The Guest Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Moderates bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Confronting moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, working overnight to ease an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda. Tensions flared and spilled into early Tuesday as a band of moderate lawmakers threatened to...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Boos for Trump show scale of vaccine challenge

Former President Trump was booed at a rally on Saturday after he encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The offending remarks were mild. “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do…but I recommend: take the vaccines,” Trump said in Alabama, adding that the shots were “good.” Heckles immediately broke out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy