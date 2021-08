Central ran its winning streak to five games Monday with a sweep over Colcord in a fastpitch softball doubleheader at the Central High softball fields. The Lady Tigers defeated Colcord 12-11 in the first game and 11-7 in the second. Central won its two games at the Big Eight Conference Tournament in Vian. The Lady Diamonds defeated Keys 12-0 on Friday and knocked off Westville 12-2 on Thursday. …