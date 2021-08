What caught our eye through the first few practices of fall camp?. On today's episode of the DuckTerritory Podcast, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss a wide range of Oregon Duck football questions. Some about fall camp and the early impressions we have after getting into practice for the first few days, to what is the status of senior receiver Jaylon Redd and senior receiver Johnny Johnson III, to what is the ceiling at quarterback and Anthony Brown, to how would we spend 10 extra points for the entire year for Oregon football.