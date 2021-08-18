Main Menu — Genealogy: A Beginner's Workshop at the Davenport Public Library

Cancel
Davenport, IA

By Brittany Peacock
 5 days ago

DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 18, 2021) — The Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center invites you to begin your study of family history by attending a six-week class in person or virtually on Thursdays, September 2 through October 7, 2021, at 1PM, either online via Zoom or in-person at Main (321 Main St). Classes will be led by experienced genealogist Anne Thomas and Special Collections Library Assistant Karen O’Connor.

Davenport, IA
Iowa State
