New library director eager to meet her community

The Guttenberg Public Library Board has hired Katey Simon of St. Olaf as the new library director. She will replace outgoing director Katie Beitzel. Simon grew up in Guttenberg and is the daughter of Mike and Donna Simon. Following graduation in 1996, Simon moved to Clinton and attended the former Mount St. Clare College. "Other than being a regular library patron I really had no other experience in the library field," said Simon. "I was returning some items in June, and Katie told me she was leaving and they were looking for a new director and encouraged me to apply."