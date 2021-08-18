Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Mother fears being forced to move home if landfill site legal challenge fails

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23eOm2_0bVSRHdF00
Rebecca Currie, 41, the mother of Mathew Currie, aged five, outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The mother of five-year-old boy fears she will be forced to move home if she loses a legal action brought against the regulator of a Staffordshire landfill site accused of emitting noxious gases that risk shortening his life.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Rebecca Currie’s son Mathew Richards allege there is a “public health emergency” in the vicinity of Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Newcastle-under-Lyme, where they claim hydrogen sulphide (H2S) emissions are affecting “hundreds and probably thousands of local people”.

Those representing Mathew in a judicial review application at the High Court in London are seeking a mandatory court order requiring the Environment Agency (EA) to take “effective measures” to remove the risk to his life and his family’s home posed by H2S emissions from the landfill.

His legal team accuse the regulator of “failing” to take measures and being in breach of Mathew’s rights to life and to private and family life under the European Convention on Human Rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCaOf_0bVSRHdF00
Rebecca Currie, 41 (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, following the first of a two-day hearing, Ms Currie, 41, explained that Mathew was born prematurely at 26 weeks with a chronic lung disease and needed oxygen support for 19 months.

The mother of five described her son’s situation as “horrendous”, adding: “He has nights when he’s coughing, vomiting, choking. He’s got a consistent wet cough, sleepless nights.”

Ms Currie, who said she lives half a mile away from the landfill but previously lived closer, claimed: “It’s the gases and they are literally in my home”.

She said that if the site could be “capped off” then “Mathew’s got a chance of breathing fresh air”.

Asked what might happen if the legal challenge failed, she replied: “I would be forced to move away from my own home because I can’t afford to live like that any more, I can’t put Mathew through it any more.”

Mathew’s legal team say evidence from Dr Ian Sinha, a consultant respiratory paediatrician at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, demonstrates conditions at the landfill site pose a “real and immediate risk” to the five-year-old’s life.

Lawyers’ documents state that Dr Sinha’s evidence indicates the risk is “present and ongoing” and that Mathew is “currently subject to conditions which will shorten his life”.

They argue he has a three to five-year “window of opportunity” to recover from “damage caused by his preterm birth and exposure to pollution” or be at risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Lawyers acting for the EA argue there is not a real and immediate risk to Mathew’s life.

They say Public Health England’s position is that “currently any risk to long-term health is likely to be small, but a risk cannot completely be excluded if exposure were to continue at current levels”.

There's a way for him to recover and it's not by breathing air that's polluted

The EA’s lawyers said the agency, which is monitoring the site’s air-quality levels, had taken “very substantial steps” at the landfill site and “continues to keep matters under review”.

Its focus has included improving “the effectiveness of control and management” of the gas through “a greater surface area of capping, enhanced extraction infrastructure, and sufficient treatment capacity”.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Dr Sinha said landfill site and H2S studies from Italy and China suggested children living nearby had increased rates of respiratory infections or worse lung function.

Dr Sinha explained that exposure to H2S can impair a person’s immune system, and that “any low-dose exposure will be particularly harmful to children with problems like Mathew”.

He said he was worried about “cumulative damage” allegedly being done to Mathew that could inhibit his recovery from early-life health problems.

“There’s a way for him to recover and it’s not by breathing air that’s polluted,” he said.

Dr Sinha said he was told that when Mathew’s family are not in Silverdale and on holiday he is “running around on the beach” and “playing”, adding: “That’s the life that he needs for his lungs to recover”.

He said that Mathew’s early-life health problems don’t explain “how severe his symptoms and infections are now”.

Professor Sir Colin Berry, a histopathologist and toxicologist, called to give evidence on behalf of site’s operator Walleys Quarry Ltd, said that the studies cited by Dr Sinha pointed to “association” but not evidence of “causation” of problems.

“I think this is all explicable by what happened at birth,” he said of Mathew’s case.

He accepted that people with COPD do have a reduction in their life expectancy, but added of Mathew: “I believe that his pre-term events are a significant part of the explanation of his subsequent illnesses”.

The hearing is due to continue on Thursday and judge Mr Justice Fordham is expected to give his ruling at a later date.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Immune System#Uk#The High Court#The Environment Agency#H2s#Ea#Public Health England#Silverdale#Walleys Quarry Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
China
Related
Public Healthtravelmole.com

Legal challenge to red list quarantine

A legal firm representing travellers is taking on the government in a legal challenge to the mandatory red list quarantine rules. London-based firm PGMBM claims it is an 'unlawful deprivation of liberty.'. Travellers arriving from red list countries must stay in quarantine hotels at their own cost even when fully...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Legal challenges being planned over state’s vaccine mandate as some unions voice their concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 800 city bus workers remain unvaccinated and union leaders say many will still refuse. “Members have voiced their concern about the vaccine still being under the emergency use application. And some of them are just hesitant to get the vaccine — so yeah there’s a lot of concern,” said Wayne Kaululaau, president of the Teamster, Local 996.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

The US military may soon declassify a secret space weapon

US military officials are debating whether to publicly demonstrate a new space weapon capability, according to the online publication Breaking Defense. Senior military leaders, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, have been discussing for more than a year whether to reveal a secret space weapon by providing a demonstration of its capabilities, the report says. The weapon system, the details of which remain obscure, was developed as a "Special Access Program," which is reserved for highly classified information.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthPosted by
The Charleston Press

Two adult vaccine hesitant brothers die of Covid-19 the same day, their fully vaccinated elderly mother suffers only mild symptoms

The Covid-19 situation in the past few weeks has been nothing but intense as the numbers are on the rise across the country and everyone blames the Delta variant. What is even more alarming is the fact that the hospitals are running out of ICU beds to accommodate the Covid-19 patients and this situation is especially taking hit among the states with lower vaccination rates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy