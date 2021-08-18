Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers police search for Jiffy Lube burglar

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing from a Jiffy Lube on Fowler Street on August 8.

Police said the theft happened around 10 p.m. when multiple tools were stolen from the auto-care business.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the picture.

FMPD is asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

