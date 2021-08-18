Fort Myers police search for Jiffy Lube burglar

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing from a Jiffy Lube on Fowler Street on August 8.

Police said the theft happened around 10 p.m. when multiple tools were stolen from the auto-care business.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in the picture.

FMPD is asking anyone with information on the crime to contact them or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.