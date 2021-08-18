Cancel
Luling, LA

Mother, son, grandmother all charged in hit-and-run wreck where BR contractor was killed

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLULING - A man's mother and grandmother are both now charged in a deadly wreck he allegedly caused earlier this year after they helped him evade police the night of the crash. Hunter Johnson, 22, was arrested in March for the Jan. 14 crash on the I-310 bridge in Luling. According to Louisiana State Police, Johnson crashed through a work site on the bridge around 1 a.m. that morning and killed a man working on the bridge, sending the worker over the side of the bridge and into the Mississippi River below.

