Ed Sheeran Added to 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
UPDATE #6 (9/10) : Ed Sheeran is now set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards . The singer-songwriter will play his new single, “Shivers,” and will appear remotely from the Toyota Stage at Pier 3 in Brooklyn. Sheeran is up for four VMAs this year — Video of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Song of the Summer — for “Bad Habits.”

UPDATE #5 (9/9) : Normani and Alicia Keys are the latest artists to be added to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards lineup. Keys is set to perform her new single, “Lala,” with Swae Lee; it will mark her first VMA performance since 2012, when she played “Girl on Fire” with special guests Nicki Minaj and Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. Normani, meanwhile, last performed at the VMAs in 2019, and this year she’ll perform her new single, “Wild Side.”

UPDATE #4 (9/7) : Jack Harlow, The Kid Laroi, Ozuna and Tainy have been added to the the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow will join Lil Nas X for their first live performance of “Industry Baby.” The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber will perform “Stay,” Ozuna will deliver “La Funka,” and Tainy and Shawn Mendes will link up to perform “Summer of Love.”

UPDATE #3 (8/26) : Kacey Musgraves is the latest artist to be added to the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. This will mark the singer-songwriter’s first time performing at the VMAs and she’s set to play “Star-Crossed,” the title-track from her next album.

UPDATE #2 (8/25) : MTV has announced that Doja Cat will also host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

UPDATE (8/24): Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots and Chlöe have been added to the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Mendes is slated to perform his song, “Summer of Love,” Twenty One Pilots will play their single, “Saturday,” and Chlöe will deliver the TV performance debut of her track “Have Mercy.” No specific details were revealed about Doja Cat’s set.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X have been tapped to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th.

The initial performance lineup is also set to feature Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly . MTV shared a few details about some of the performances as well, noting that Rodrigo will perform “Good For U,” Cabello will perform “Don’t Go Yet,” and Machine Gun Kelly will play his new single “Papercuts.” No details on what Lil Nas X has in store were revealed.

Additional performers for the 2021 VMAs will be announced soon.

Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Machine Gun Kelly are all up for VMAs this year. Rodrigo and Lil Nas X are up for five awards each, with the former picking up looks for Artist of the Year and Song of the Year (for “Drivers License”), and the latter vying for Video of the Year and Video for Good (both for “Montero”). Machine Gun Kelly, meanwhile, is up for Best Alternative Video for “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Other top nominees at this year’s VMAs include Justin Bieber, who led all artists with seven, and Megan Thee Stallion, who picked up six. Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Drake, BTS and Giveon also received five each, along with Rodrigo and Lil Nas X.

