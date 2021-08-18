Cancel
Video Games

Several Super Monkey Ball costumes returning for Banana Mania

By Ricky Berg
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll be hard to top guests like Jet Set Radio’s Beat and the one and only Sonic the Hedgehog, but Super Monkey Ball’s squad of simians aren’t about to miss a chance for mass a-peel. Over the last handful of days Sega has been revealing returning costumes for its own cast. These were previously seen in games like Super Monkey Ball 3D and, more recently, Banana Blitz HD.

