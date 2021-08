Another arc in the High Republic series comes to an exciting end as the Jedi go up against the Drengir and their Great Progenitor leader. Things look bleak for the Jedi and the Hutts, can Keeve Trennis turn the tide of the battle? This issue flashes fast and bright with no time to breath, fitting for the conclusion of the series’ second arc. While the art and dialogue is as good as it has been for the entire series things are tied up a bit too quickly and neatly and it’s surprising to only have a three issue arc. Spoilers ahead….