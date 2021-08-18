Cancel
cGMP Certification Options: What’s the best path for your business?

By Katie Fillinger
nutritionaloutlook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Fillinger of NSF International’s Health Sciences Certification program explains some possible cGMP certification pathways. With consumers demanding greater transparency and retailers facing legal exposure and regulatory warnings, many major retailers and online platforms are now requiring dietary supplement brands to provide proof of compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Amazon updated its dietary supplement seller requirements in April 2021 and no doubt continues to review those requirements. CVS Health launched its Tested to be Trusted program in 2019. Both programs require brands and manufacturers to provide independent, third-party certification of GMP compliance as well as other quality and testing requirements. Already, we are seeing other retailers follow suit.

