Boston, IN

Back to normal not good enough for Boston College, Hafley

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — After spending his first year at Boston College coaching in a pandemic, Jeff Hafley isn’t looking for things to get back to normal. Normal for the Eagles — at least under predecessor Steve Addazio — has meant seven wins and a .500 record (at best) in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hafley went 6-5 (5-5 ACC) in his first year in Chestnut Hill, including a four-point loss to No. 12 North Carolina and a six-point loss to top-ranked Clemson in which BC led by 18 just before halftime.

