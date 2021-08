I don't know Mark French, the 56-year-old man who was assaulted and killed on Saturday night on Caroline Street in Saratoga Springs, but the story rocked me much like it did many of us in the Capital Region. The little bit of research I did on this very tragic story on Tuesday yielded a few more details, but one thing I know for sure is that this is the kind of senseless tragedy that makes you realize just how precious and fleeting life is.