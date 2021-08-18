Cancel
New York State Fair Nixes Governor’s Day

Now that Governor Cuomo has resigned, the Great New York State Fair has decided to resign Governor's Day at the fair this year. According to a New York Upstate story, the fair has removed the day from its daily schedule on the fair's website. Cuomo would normally visit the fair on opening day, which takes place this Friday, August 20th. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has announced she will visit the fair at some point, either before or after taking over as our next Governor Monday night. New York Upstate is also reporting it is "unlikely" Cuomo will make a fair visit after resigning over sexual harassment allegations.

