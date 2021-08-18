Cancel
Auglaize County, OH

Grand Jury declines indictment in St. Marys infant death case

Wapakoneta Daily News
 6 days ago

Auglaize County Prosecuting Attorney Edwin A. Pierce and City of St. Marys Chief of Police Jacob Sutton announced the Auglaize County Grand Jury has heard the investigation involving the death of a one year old child occurring on the afternoon of Sunday, June 13,2021 in St. Marys, Ohio. After hearing the results of the investigation and evidence involving the death of Ceicila A. Harting, the Grand Jury found the investigation to be complete and dosed the matter subject to reopening if other evidence were to become known. Prosecuting Attorney Pierce said the Lucas County Coroner's Office found the manner of death to be accidental with the cause of death being hyperthermia. "This was an unfortunate, tragic, and preventable death" Pierce said. "This child's death should remind everyone of the disastrous consequences of leaving a child, particularly a very young child, unattended in a motor vehicle. Parents, and all caregivers, should make the conscious decision to always check their vehicle for their children, regardless of the circumstances."

www.wapakdailynews.com

