Gallipolis, OH

Throwback Thursday — O.O. McIntyre: From Gallipolis to Top of the Heap in N.Y.C.

Athens Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO.O. McIntyre started his newspaper career as a writer on the Gallipolis Journal, in the river town of Gallipolis, Ohio in 1902. He made a few stops along the way, but found his home away from home in New York City in 1912. As he viewed for the first time, this booming metropolis, with its streetcars and avenues crowded with people in a hurry, he knew he had found his element. Later, when he recalled this moment, he declared it was “life’s thrilling moment.”

www.athensmessenger.com

