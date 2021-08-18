The Pandora SmallSat: Multiwavelength Characterization of Exoplanets and their Host Stars

First Author’s Institution: Columbia University, New York City, USA. Given the 100 billion or so stars in our galaxy and the incredibly old age of many such systems, you might expect that intelligent life, if it exists, would have had plenty of opportunity to spread itself across the universe in ways that should be obvious to humankind — thus, the Fermi Paradox asks, where is everyone? A similar paradox can be considered regarding the types of stars that seem to host life. Our sun is part of a group of stellar types referred to as FGK-dwarfs, but the vast majority of stars (~¾) are instead red dwarfs (i.e., M-dwarfs), which are smaller, cooler, and dimmer. Assuming intelligent life can occur around all kinds of stars in the universe, then the greater number of M-dwarfs suggests it is somewhat unusual that we look up and instead find ourselves orbiting a G-dwarf. Alternatively, perhaps our situation suggests that there is something about these common M-dwarf systems that prohibits life, and FGK-dwarfs are the place to be. The author of today’s paper considers arguments on either side of this problem, dubbed the Red Sky Paradox, using Bayesian statistical analysis to discuss four possible resolutions.