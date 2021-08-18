Cancel
Public Safety

19-Year-Old Student Charged in Sex Trafficking Scheme Linked to GOP Strategist Anton Lazzaro: Authorities

By Ruth Bashinsky
insideedition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old Minnesota woman has been indicted on charges of helping wealthy Minnesota GOP strategist Anton “Tony” Lazzaro in a sex trafficking scheme that allegedly targeted underage girls, officials said. Lazzaro was arrested in Minneapolis by FBI agents on Thursday hours before Gisela Castro Medina's arrest, according to the Minnesota District Attorney's office.

