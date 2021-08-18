‘Woke’ America combats fake domestic threats, not real ones abroad
All but one of the U.S. women’s soccer team players knelt to protest systemic racism in America before their disappointing bronze medal game at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Former team player Hope Solo said during a podcast last week, co-captain Megan Rapinoe would bully the players into kneeling for the national anthem because “she really wants to stand up for something in her particular way, but it’s our right as Americans to do it in whatever way we’re comfortable with.”www.washingtontimes.com
