‘Woke’ America combats fake domestic threats, not real ones abroad

Pride cometh before a fall, and this summer we have seen that gay pride cometh before the fall of Afghanistan. Just two months ago, the gay pride flag was flying jauntily over the US Embassy in Kabul. The State Department even sent out a tweet, the purpose of which was to reassure the most progressive segment of the American public that the Biden administration was on its side. Unfortunately, the Biden administration has proven to be very much not on the side of the Afghan people, whom it has dumped into the jaws of a dragon.