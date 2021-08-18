Cancel
Bacterial Evolution In Ancient Sub-seafloor Sediments

astrobiology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecombination in the conserved core genome is limited in subseafloor Thalassospira populations. The maximum likelihood (PhyML) phylogenetic tree is based on a concatenated alignment of 1,809 genes conserved across all Thalassospira genomes (‘core genes’). Black circles on nodes represent bootstrap values >95%. The position of recombination events in the core genome are represented by dark blue dots. Positions of low nucleotide diversity and no recombination events in the core genome are shown in light blue. Nucleotide diversity at specific sites in the core genome are illustrated with a color gradient (white: less diversity, orange: more diversity). Histograms on the right display the total number of recombination events (imports) in each genome sequence, and ancestral state reconstructions (internal nodes), as detected by ClonalFrameML (23).

A new angle on ancient trigonometry

This article first appeared in Cosmos Weekly on 6 August 2021. For more stories like this, subscribe to Cosmos Weekly. For some people, the word “trigonometry” conjures up images of right-angled triangles, or maybe even our old friends sine, cosine and tangent. And that may mean tears of blood, as “trigonometry” is a trigger for many from their school days.
WildlifePhys.org

Corals survive the heat with bacterial help

Treating corals with a probiotic cocktail of beneficial bacteria increases survival after a bleaching event, according to new research. This approach could be administered in advance of a predicted heat wave to help corals recover from high sea temperatures. Climate change is increasing the temperatures of the oceans, which disrupts...
AstronomyScience Now

Ancient supernovae might have upended Earth’s evolution

When stars run out of fuel, they can collapse under their own gravity, exploding as supernovae that blast debris and radioactive nuclei far into space. Most of these events are too far from Earth to affect our planet. But if one happened nearby, the effects could be dramatic. By studying...
AstronomyInverse

What do Ancient

Like the Perseids meteor shower, we’re back. We’ve got stories on ancient tusks, the surface of Mars, how black holes shaped the early universe, and what your dog is thinking when you eventually, maybe, leave for work again. I’m Nick Lucchesi, and this is Inverse Daily. Thanks for reading this...
ScienceScience Now

Spatial transcriptomics of planktonic and sessile bacterial populations at single-cell resolution

You are currently viewing the abstract. Microbial populations display heterogeneous gene expression profiles that result in phenotypic differences between individual bacteria. This diversity can allow populations to survive under uncertain and fluctuating conditions such as sudden antibiotic exposure, divide costly functions across different subpopulations, and enable interactions between different phenotypes. In addition to the temporal phenotypic heterogeneity seen in planktonic cultures, microbial populations and communities often exist in multicellular biofilms that exhibit considerable heterogeneity at the microscale, both in the local physicochemistry that individuals experience and in the species composition in their neighborhoods. Phenotypic and microscale variation represent central features of microbial populations, but the landscape of possible cellular states, their spatiotemporal regulation, and their roles in many biological phenomena are still largely unknown.
WildlifeNature.com

Environmental DNA preserved in marine sediment for detecting jellyfish blooms after a tsunami

Environmental DNA (eDNA) can be a powerful tool for detecting the distribution and abundance of target species. This study aimed to test the longevity of eDNA in marine sediment through a tank experiment and to use this information to reconstruct past faunal occurrence. In the tank experiment, juvenile jack mackerel (Trachurus japonicus) were kept in flow-through tanks with marine sediment for two weeks. Water and sediment samples from the tanks were collected after the removal of fish. In the field trial, sediment cores were collected in Moune Bay, northeast Japan, where unusual blooms of jellyfish (Aurelia sp.) occurred after a tsunami. The samples were analyzed by layers to detect the eDNA of jellyfish. The tank experiment revealed that after fish were removed, eDNA was not present in the water the next day, or subsequently, whereas eDNA was detectable in the sediment for 12 months. In the sediment core samples, jellyfish eDNA was detected at high concentrations above the layer with the highest content of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, reflecting tsunami-induced oil spills. Thus, marine sediment eDNA preserves a record of target species for at least one year and can be used to reconstruct past faunal occurrence.
Wildlifeecomagazine.com

More Research Needed into Microbes that Live in and on Sea Creatures

All animals and plants and other multicellular organisms are covered inside and out with a diverse "microbiome," communities of microorganisms. Most research has focused on microbiomes on land, but what about the microbes that live in and on the organisms that inhabit our vast oceans?. A new commentary paper published...
WildlifeNature.com

Babbling bats, autocorrected genes and COVID antibodies

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pups of the greater sac-winged bat (Saccopteryx bilineata) develop their vocal skills by babbling in a similar way to human babies, a study shows. The research is the first to identify baby babble produced by a mammal that isn’t a primate (A. Fernandez et al. Science 373, 923–926; 2021).
AnimalsCNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
Earth ScienceWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW researcher collects sediment to study past climate conditions

LARAMIE — Much like an ancient bighorn sheep or a woolly mammoth from the Pleistocene era, Ioana Stefanescu stood at the edge of the Natural Trap Cave — an 85-foot-deep cavern in northern Wyoming that contains a graveyard of mammal fossils dating from 12,000 to 23,000 years ago. But, unlike...
SciencePhys.org

New insights into bacterial photoreceptors: Similar structures, opposing functions

Sunlight influences an array of biochemical processes in plants, animals, fungi, and bacteria. In numerous organisms, phytochromes—a special class of photoreceptors—absorb red or far-red light and transform it into signals that trigger corresponding physiological reactions. In Nature Communications, an international team including scientists from Bayreuth has now reported a surprising discovery: two bacterial phytochromes function in contrasting ways despite having a similar structure. These findings offer new starting points for research into light-controlled processes in nature and for biotechnological applications.
Sciencewnewsj.com

The ancient celestial calculator

Celestial navigation, also known as astronavigation, “is the ancient and modern practice of position fixing using stars and other celestial bodies that enables a navigator to accurately determine his or her actual current physical position in space (or on the surface of the earth).”. A discovery in 1900 by sponge...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Leveraging Models to Constrain the Climates of Rocky Exoplanets

The positions of detected exoplanets in the habitable zone. The “recent Venus” and “early Mars” limits are derived from the potential habitability of planets in the solar system, while the “runaway greenhouse” and “maximum greenhouse” limits are derived from models of exoplanetary climate. From Schwieterman et al. (2018). In recent...
Beauty & FashionNorth Country Public Radio

Natural Selections: The evolution of breathing

Aug 26, 2021 — All creatures breathe in some fashion, but how the job gets done has changed from fish to amphibian to reptile to mammal. Curt Stager and Martha Foley chart the evolution of animal respiration. Natural Selections airs each Thursday morning on NCPR as part of The Eight...
Scienceastrobiology.com

Spectrum Instrument Captures Images of Fluorescent Proteins Expressed in Biological Cells

Spectrum showing blue excitation light-emitting diodes (LEDs) (left) and green excitation LEDs (right). Understanding which genes are expressed in biological cells is key to understanding how biological organisms respond and adapt to the stresses of spaceflight. This knowledge will help future space researchers select or genetically engineer plants for survival...
ScienceNature.com

Degradation of ancient Maya carved tuff stone at Copan and its bacterial bioconservation

Much stone sculptural and architectural heritage is crumbling, especially in intense tropical environments. This is exemplified by significant losses on carvings made of tuff stone at the Classic Maya site of Copan. Here we demonstrate that Copan stone primarily decays due to stress generated by humidity-related clay swelling resulting in spalling and material loss, a damaging process that appears to be facilitated by the microbial bioweathering of the tuff stone minerals (particularly feldspars). Such a weathering process is not prevented by traditional polymer- and alkoxysilane-based consolidants applied in the past. As an alternative to such unsuccessful conservation treatments, we prove the effectiveness of a bioconservation treatment based on the application of a sterile nutritional solution that selectively activates the stone´s indigenous bacteria able to produce CaCO3 biocement. The treatment generates a bond with the original matrix to significantly strengthen areas of loss, while unexpectedly, bacterial exopolymeric substances (EPS) impart hydrophobicity and reduce clay swelling. This environmentally-friendly bioconservation treatment is able to effectively and safely preserve fragile stones in tropical conditions, opening the possibility for its widespread application in the Maya area, and elsewhere.
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Low Levels of Sulphur Dioxide Contamination of Phosphine Spectra from Venus' Atmosphere

Left panel, (a): ALMA wideband spectrum of SO2 133,11-132,12 (red histogram) for half the planetary disc, as described in the text. The black curve is an upper-limit model, for 15 ppb of SO2 at all altitudes ≥80 km, and without any baseline-fitting. Right panel, (b): spectrum at the PH3 1-0 frequency (blue histogram) for the same planetary area. The black curve is the corresponding 15 ppb upper-limit model for the SO2 309,21–318,24 transition.
ScienceNature.com

Bacterial cellulose spheroids as building blocks for 3D and patterned living materials and for regeneration

Engineered living materials (ELMs) based on bacterial cellulose (BC) offer a promising avenue for cheap-to-produce materials that can be programmed with genetically encoded functionalities. Here we explore how ELMs can be fabricated in a modular fashion from millimetre-scale biofilm spheroids grown from shaking cultures of Komagataeibacter rhaeticus. Here we define a reproducible protocol to produce BC spheroids with the high yield bacterial cellulose producer K. rhaeticus and demonstrate for the first time their potential for their use as building blocks to grow ELMs in 3D shapes. Using genetically engineered K. rhaeticus, we produce functionalized BC spheroids and use these to make and grow patterned BC-based ELMs that signal within a material and can sense and report on chemical inputs. We also investigate the use of BC spheroids as a method to regenerate damaged BC materials and as a way to fuse together smaller material sections of cellulose and synthetic materials into a larger piece. This work improves our understanding of BC spheroid formation and showcases their great potential for fabricating, patterning and repairing ELMs based on the promising biomaterial of bacterial cellulose.

