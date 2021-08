The 2021 U.S. Open begins in late August in New York, with an interesting field on the men's side. Several prominent players, including Roger Federer, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem, will not play. However, Novak Djokovic is the centerpiece and he is aiming for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title. He can also become the first player since 1969 to win all four men's grand slam titles in the same year.