Is There Any Linkage Between Interstellar Aldehyde And Alcohol?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial dust temperature versus the peak gas-phase abundance obtained from Model A, Model B, and Model C is shown in various cases. Eight pairs of species are shown. Observed/upper-limit of the abundances of these species are marked with red (G31), blue (G10), Sgr B2(N) (cyan), and Orion KL (orange) if available. Since, in G10, some species are identified here, observed errors are shown with the thick blue curve. The solid curve represents the cases with Model A and dashed curves represent the same cases for Model B. Results obtained with Model C and set 4 are shown with the dashed-dot lines. The lower eight panels show the peak abundance variation of alcohols whereas the top panels show their related aldehyde, ketone, and ketene respectively. Thus, we conclude that there is both observational and theoretical evidence for production of alcohols via hydrogenation of precursor aldehydes, ketones and ketenes.

