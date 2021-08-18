High Spirits

In Hesiod’s Theogony, Prometheus, seeing humankind cold and miserable, brings us fire. Fire, the “inexhaustible,” had specifically been withheld from mortals by Zeus, making Prometheus’s gift one that has implicated humankind ever since in a transgression against our own divinely ordained limitations. From this unstable, unpredictable, flickering gift all of our strength, our culture, our knowledge follows. Its heat is what we carry inside, the essential thing we pass to and receive from others: “ardor comes before thought. Thoughts are given off like steam from a boiling liquid.” Fire is heat, and it is also light in the darkness. The human mastery of fire angers the gods who see it “twinkle… from afar,” because light is inextricable from knowledge. Light under human control frees us to pursue knowledge at unnatural hours, which leads inevitably to pursuing unnatural knowledge. From Quixote reading “from dusk till dawn” by candlelight, to a present-day child under her covers reading on a smartphone, “the real literary experience” is transgressive, and depends on Prometheus’s illicit gift.