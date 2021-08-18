Cancel
High Spirits

By Scott Renshaw
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, the notion of a subgenre called "elevated horror" has been making the rounds—which is pretty insulting if you stop to think about the history of horror for more than half a second. True, horror cinema in particular has been, at various times and for various reasons, a place for low budgets, exploitation and bad taste, but the building blocks of what we think of as horror come from far more fascinating places. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein delved into the ethics of creating life; Bram Stoker's Dracula created fertile metaphorical ground involving forbidden sexuality; Robert Louis Stevenson's Dr. Jekkyl and Mr. Hyde acknowledged the capacity for brutality within all of us. Maybe it's better to call the vulgar shit "submerged horror," and give plain ol' "horror" its due for plumbing psychological depths just as rich as "respectable" drama.

