Plans to re-tool what had been a big shopping destination in the Southern Tier since the mid-1970s is moving forward with the approval of a multi-million dollar tax deal. The Agency, Broome’s industrial development agency, has approved the over $9-million ‘payment in lieu of taxes’ agreement for mixed-use development at the Oakdale Mall. The PILOT was approved earlier by the Village of Johnson City and finalized in a Tuesday, August 17 vote in the village before being sent on to the IDA where it got unanimous approval.