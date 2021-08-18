Obituary: Hollie R. Kidder

Hollie R. Kidder, 85, went to meet his Heavenly Father and see the mansion prepared for him, on August 17,2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. On November 16,1956, Hollie married the love of his life Rita (Frame) Kidder. He is survived by four children: Rick (Vernetta) Kidder, Randy (Cricket) Kidder, Harold Kidder, and Teresa (Bill) Meriwether. Hollie is also survived by his sister Edna Mae Lowe, his brother Bob Kidder, his Sister-in-law Jo Ann Frame, and two dear friends Joy Haynes and Judy Wyatt. Hollie and Rita had several grandchildren and great grandchildren, with a great grandson due in November 2021. Hollie loved his family and leaves a strong, loving legacy for them to follow.