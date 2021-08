American Airlines is extending its ban on in-flight cocktails yet again, this time to coincide with the most recent update to the federal transportation mask mandate which has been extended to January 18. According to Travel & Leisure, American Airlines suspended alcoholic beverage service for Main Cabin, or economy, passengers in March 2020. Initially, the airline explained the policy as a means to limit person-to-person contact and to ensure passengers kept their facemasks in place during the flight (via USA Today). This most recent policy update follows a previous delay in May, when the carrier extended the suspension through September 13. At that time, the company cited crew and passenger safety as key components of its decision.