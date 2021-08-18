Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The Invisible Components of Digital Workplace Success

By Sam Marshall
CMSWire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s not about the technology” is such a common PowerPoint slide at the conferences I attend on digital workplaces and digital transformation, that you’d wonder why it needs repeating. Surely we all know this. And yet it gets duly re-Tweeted like a lost wisdom of the ancients. It is a...

www.cmswire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Design#Digital Transformation#Digital Workplace Success#Powerpoint#Clearbox Consulting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
EconomyRolling Stone

4 Strategies for Business Leaders on Staying Relevant in the Age of Disruptive Technologies

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As technology has proliferated, a permanent technological evolution has become inevitable. There is a growing demand for organizations to generate and implement innovative solutions that allow them to compete and stay at the forefront of their industries. This trend has led to increasingly specialized companies that focus on providing strategic services based on the latest technological trends.
Retailreadwrite.com

How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Web Design for Retailers

If you wish to build a retail website that actually converts, you’ve got to move beyond the aesthetics and imagery. According to data, it takes only 50 seconds for a user to form an opinion about your website. Naturally, creating a lasting first impression should be every eCommerce website’s priority.
Technologythewestsidegazette.com

Forward Motion: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is Happening Now

Current smart technology has ushered in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a new era that integrates communications with automated industrial practices and traditional manufacturing. In short, smart devices can make human intervention unnecessary: Machines communicate, self-diagnose and solve problems. While these new products and services may increase efficiency, analysts say they...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

5 Components for a Successful Local Marketing Strategy

If you want to establish a successful business in Chester County, you must focus your energy on deploying the right marketing tools. The tools range from updated and accurate location data to local landing pages and SEO. Below is a detailed insight on five key campaign elements which can deliver a successful local marketing strategy for your business.
InternetVentureBeat

Chatwoot challenges Zendesk with open source customer engagement platform

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. As consumers flocked to online channels in droves during the pandemic, businesses embraced all the technologies they could get their hands on as part of an industrywide digital transformation. And customer communication and engagement tools took the spotlight as companies sought to ensure queries and problems were swiftly resolved.
Economydataversity.net

Why Data Is Essential to Successful Digital Transformation

Click to learn more about author Gaurav Belani. Before we get into the specifics of why data is essential to the success of digital transformation, let’s first get acquainted with the term “digital transformation” that’s becoming every business manager’s favorite word these days. What Is Digital Transformation?. In simple words,...
Technologytucsonpost.com

Digital Asia Summit concludes successfully

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): The biggest virtual marketing event - Digital Asia Summit concluded on a high note. The conference was held from August 6-8 on Airmeet. The conference saw over 2100 registrations and more than 1300 people attended from over 20 countries. The event packed in...
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Developing a security-first culture in a hybrid workplace

Those in cybersecurity have traditionally held the role of maintaining network integrity close to the vest. However, by perpetuating a stereotype that only a select few at a company can handle that responsibility, they are doing a disservice to those of us who believe that building a security-first culture should be a company-wide initiative.
Career Development & Advicecsufresno.edu

The Key To Successfully Achieving Work/Life Balance In The Digital Age

In this digital age, the modern world around us is taking great strides well into the digital era, assisted largely by ongoing pools of interest and investment that have been geared specifically towards ensuring that the digital era continues to achieve further longevity and success. Modern marvels thrive around us all the time and we are continuously finding that we are being drawn further into an exceedingly digitally inclined world as a result. We are, more or less, essentially living in a time of instantaneous access, the likes of which has absolutely and irrevocably transformed each and every aspect of our lives and the world around us. We see it in the way we navigate life at home, we see it in the way that we educate ourselves and others, and we see it all happening on a grand and even global scale. In terms of professional life, the impacts of modernisation are significant.
Public Healthmartechseries.com

For Associations, Virtual Events Prove to be a Viable Option During COVID-19; However, Traditional Challenges of Understaffing, Revenue Generation Remain

Examining how associations are adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Naylor’s 2021 Association Communications Benchmarking Report reveals a growing shift in strategies for communications and events. Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, unveiled the findings of its...
SoftwarePosted by
Ladders

30 companies switching to long-term remote work

During the coronavirus pandemic, the transition to working from home was fast and furious for a lot of organizations. But, many companies are now figuring out that permanent remote work is the future of work—pandemic or not. Below are 30 companies that have switched to long-term remote work, along with...
TechnologyCMSWire

Remote Work Driving Automation Initiatives, Google May Reduce WFH Pay & More News

There have been many changes in the workplace over the course of the pandemic. Millions of workers were sent home to work remotely and many of them will probably stay at home for the foreseeable future. Enterprises have also been investing heavily in technologies that enable this new model while unified communication platforms and apps are now a key part of the digital workplace.
TechnologyCIO

A Software Robot for Every Worker

Process automation inevitably raises concerns among some employees about their own job security. However, using software robots for worker augmentation – rather than worker replacement – has emerged as a much more common automation scenario within nearly every organization. In fact, it has become increasingly clear that virtually every employ...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create Perfect AI Strategy

Most technologies start with big hype in the industry and step-by-step lose their attention since they can not meet our expectations in solving real-world problems. Artificial Intelligence is one of the only recent technologies that have met and beaten its expectations. However, if we do not have a solid strategy in pursuing AI development, this technology may end up at the same destination as others. The AI strategy has three main pillars: Feasibility, Performance, and Scalability. Nowadays, everyone talks about the potentials of AI models but I want to pinpoint issues that must be investigated carefully in order to create a perfect AI strategy. With a solid AI strategy, you increase the chance of success in building AI products. On the same mission, I recently wrote an article on how to create a perfect data strategy. You can find it below.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

Why Your Culture Is Connected to Digital Success

Many companies today undervalue or don’t fully understand the meaning of culture. Sure, it lives in the social aspect of an organization, the collective attitudes and the “vibe” — but that’s only half the story. Culture also exists in business operations. The culture in the work is why people love their actual job. On the outside, a company can seem like a great place to work while the job is filled with friction and angst, and that’s where we have to get precise.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Future Proof Your Modern Apps Using Privacy by Design

Privacy by Design principles can unlock digital agility. Digital agility has never been more important. Good data handling practices are increasingly important for agility. With data breaches becoming an alarmingly common headline these days, it is no surprise that we keep seeing new privacy regulations and industry requirements being introduced. To efficiently address these ever-changing compliance requirements, many organizations are being motivated to develop a comprehensive strategy for modern app development, both in terms of how new apps are developed as well as how legacy apps can be modernized.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Lodging Interactive Celebrates 20 Years of Digital Success

Lodging Interactive, an award-winning digital marketing and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry celebrates its 20th anniversary. Lodging Interactive has been helping hundreds of hospitality customers since 2001 and the company shows no signs of slowing down as it continues its growth through ongoing diversification. “August marks...
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

Realizing IoT’s potential with AI and machine learning

The key to getting more value from industrial internet of things (IIoT) and IoT platforms is getting AI and machine learning (ML) workloads right. Despite the massive amount of IoT data captured, organizations are falling short of their enterprise performance management goals because AI and ML aren’t scaling for the real-time challenges organizations face. If you solve the challenge of AI and ML workload scaling right from the start, IIoT and IoT platforms can deliver on the promise of improving operational performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy