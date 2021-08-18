Cancel
New York City, NY

Unvaccinated NYPD officers must wear masks or face 'disciplinary action': report

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
The NYPD will penalize unvaccinated officers who don’t wear masks while on the job, amid efforts counter the highly infectious delta variant strain and lackluster department vaccination rates.

