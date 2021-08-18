Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NM

Healing America's Heroes on its way to Lincoln County

Ruidoso News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterans will soon have access to therapeutic programs in Lincoln County after discussion of a nonprofit organization coming to the area during Tuesday's commission meeting. Healing America's Heroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that welcomes United States veterans who suffer from PTSD, military sexual trauma and traumatic brain injury – and offer services, which include horse and fly-fishing therapy. The veterans are able to choose either a five-day or three-day program.

www.ruidosonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Fort Stanton, NM
City
Chama, NM
Lincoln County, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvette Herrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Volunteers#Hah Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy