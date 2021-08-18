Healing America's Heroes on its way to Lincoln County
Veterans will soon have access to therapeutic programs in Lincoln County after discussion of a nonprofit organization coming to the area during Tuesday's commission meeting. Healing America's Heroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that welcomes United States veterans who suffer from PTSD, military sexual trauma and traumatic brain injury – and offer services, which include horse and fly-fishing therapy. The veterans are able to choose either a five-day or three-day program.www.ruidosonews.com
