Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WTKR News 3

Old Navy to offer all-inclusive women's clothing in all sizes

By Sarah Dewberry
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5w5I_0bVSDCrW00

Old Navy is launching a new initiative that will offer its customers a wider range of sizes to be more inclusive.

Starting Aug. 20, Old Navy will launch BODEQUALITY , which offers "every one of its women’s styles, in every size, with no price difference."

The company said they'd be the first retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X.

“We saw an opportunity to meaningfully change the women’s shopping experience by making it more inclusive regardless of size,” said Nancy Green, President, and CEO of Old Navy, in a news release. “BODEQUALITY is not a one-time campaign, but a full transformation of our business in service to our customers based on years of working closely with them to research their needs. I’m proud of the collaboration across our Old Navy teams to evolve the retail experience for women.”

Old Navy is set to transform its more than 1,200 stores and online shops into "fully size-integrated shopping experiences."

The company added that all its stores would offer all women’s styles in sizes 0-28 in no special sections. Mannequins in the stores will also come in sizes four, 12, and 18.

Old Navy said they'll also merge its Women’s and Women’s Plus collections online to provide sizes 00-30, with models showcasing the styles in sizes four, 12, and 18.

Shoppers will also be able to use a "new toggle feature to select their preferred default model display size."

Comments / 0

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Navy#Clothing#Fashion#Bodequality
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

Old Navy Is Getting Rid of This Permanently Starting Tomorrow

While Gap Inc. has been shuttering its namesake stores and Banana Republics, two of its brands have been thriving: Athleta and Old Navy. But that doesn't mean the latter has not been without its fair share of issues. Old Navy has been at the center of quite a few controversies in recent years, causing the company to get rid of certain items. In 2015, after facing major backlash from customers, the retailer discontinued children's shirts that seemingly disparaged art careers. Then, in 2018, Old Navy replaced a t-shirt design that featured a non-inclusive map of Chicago neighborhoods. But now, the brand is getting rid of one entire section of clothing altogether amid criticism. Read on to find out about Old Navy's latest change.
ApparelRetail Wire

Has Old Navy charted a course for all retail to follow on plus-sizes?

Size and price equality: Old Navy said it has become the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles with consistent pricing across the range. While Old Navy has been carrying plus sizes since 2004, sizes only ranged from zero to 18, or extra small to XXL in outlet sizing, according to WWD. Online, only about 30 percent of women’s apparel assortments were similarly available in plus-sizes.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

How Do You Make Shopping Inclusive? All The Thoughtful Ways This Brand Is Committing To Size Equality

Pop quiz: How would you make shopping an inclusive experience? Maybe it would look like clothes shown on more types of bodies. Maybe it would mean not paying more for the same item in a larger size. Maybe it's even being able to find your size. Why do we ask? Because with Old Navy's landmark BODEQUALITY initiative, ideas like these have become reality, with all styles in sizes 0–30 sold at the same prices.
Apparel104.1 WIKY

Old Navy First Retailer Guaranteeing True Size Inclusivity

Old Navy is bringing size inclusivity to their stores. Today the company launched what they are calling “BODEQUALITY,” in which they will become “the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles.” And better yet, all sizes will cost the same exact price. “We saw...
ApparelFASHION Magazine |

Old Navy Is No Longer Segregating Their Plus-Size Section

The retailer announced their new BODEQUALITY initiative which will also extend sizing, diversify their mannequins and bring on Aidy Bryant as the face of the campaign. Old Navy is making major strides towards size inclusivity. And the sister company to Gap just announced that they are doing more than simply...
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Old Navy: Pants for the Family as low as $10 today!

Need new pants? Old Navy is having a sale on pants for the family today!. Today only, Old Navy has Pants for the Family as low as $10! There are lots of colors to choose from. Get Boy’s and Girl’s Uniform Pants for just $10!. Choose free in-store pickup to...
Apparelsgbonline.com

Old Navy Overhauls Plus-Size Fashion Line

Old Navy said it will end its practice of separate plus-size sections for women’s clothing in stores and online and offer all of its women’s apparel in sizes 0 to 30. Under the program called BodeQuality, Old Navy said it will be the first value retailer to offer sizes 0-30 and XS-4X for all women’s styles at price parity. Stores will also offer inclusive visual cues for shoppers, including mannequins in sizes four, 12 and 18 with BodeQuality marketing imagery. Old Navy employees will participate in customer-focused training.
ApparelDetroit News

Old Navy tries to normalize plus-size apparel in growth push

At the end of 2018, Old Navy’s top executive, Sonia Syngal, told her merchandising team to rethink the brand’s plus-size department. Almost nothing was off limits. “I want you to figure out plus,” Alison Partridge Stickney, the retailer’s head of women’s merchandising, said in recounting her conversation with Syngal. “It made sense. The market data tells you there’s this opportunity. Obviously, we were missing something.”
ApparelFast Company

Old Navy is overhauling how it designs clothes. Here’s why

For decades, fashion brands have been focused on thin consumers. That’s started to slowly shift over the past few years, thanks to designers like Christian Siriano and models like Ashley Graham. But still, the needs of the plus-size consumer are from mainstream, and the shopping experience is often marginalized. Old...
ApparelCosmopolitan

Old Navy's New BODEQUALITY Initiative Is Completely Reimagining Size-Inclusive Shopping

If you've ever shopped at a store in person or online (sooo, that's pretty much everybody?!), it's apparent that many shoppers are left out when it comes to finding clothes for all bodies. Even if customers looking for larger sizes do find something, many times, it's in a totally different section, leading to a feeling of exclusion and alienation. Well, Old Navy heard this feedback loud and clear, and with all the info the retailer gathered, it announced on Wednesday a new, better way forward called BODEQUALITY.
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

All the Best Back-to-School Clothing Deals to Shop Before Classes Start

Whether you’re looking for the third-grader, eighth-grader or college kid in your life (or you just like taking advantage of those sweet early fall deals for yourself) right now is the best time to start shopping for back to school. It may feel early, but those early-morning bells are just around the corner. Plus, lots of brands have already started their back-to-school sales with major discounts on clothes, bookbags, desk organizers and anything else students might need for a successful first day and beyond. Here, all the back-to-school sale info you need to know, along with some of our top favorite picks to shop now.
ApparelJustLuxe.com

This Organic Cotton Brand Offers A Comfortable Collection For Men & Women

If you are looking for a comfortable addition to your loungewear, Pact offers exceptionally soft organic cotton basics for maximum coziness for both men and women. One of our favorites, the men’s Stretch-Fit, V-Neck Undershirt, is so comfortable he will want to wear it all day and night. The shirts are made with organic cotton, contain no toxic chemicals and use 91 percent less water than conventional cotton. We love the longer length that allows the shirt to stay tucked in along with the slim fit for a flattering look.
ApparelPosted by
Red Tricycle

Inclusive Clothing & Shoes That Are Perfect for the School Year

When it comes to back-to-school clothes shopping, your kid’s all about perfecting “the look.” And with on-trend adaptive clothing lines galore to choose from, even issues like Sensory Processing Disorder or other special needs won’t hold your fashion-forward kiddo back. This BTS season it’s ready, set, shop … for everyone. Keep reading to see what we found.
ApparelTODAY.com

14 comfortable clothing items for medical professionals

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When working 12-hour shifts and saving...
MLive.com

Old Navy back to school styles, clothing, masks, & more starting at $5

Old Navy has everything you need to get back-to-school-ready. With youth clothing, accessories, and more starting at just $5, you can shop guilt-free this year. Old Navy’s Everyday Magic deals offer major savings across multiple categories. Browse thousands of styles. Featuring sweatshirts from $15 and shorts from $5, these Everyday Magic discounts offer a vast selection of affordable attire.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Up to 65% off PUMA Clothing and Shoes for the Family!

Wow! These are some really hot deals on PUMA clothes and shoes!. Right now, Zulily is offering up to 65% off PUMA clothing and shoes for the family!. There are tons of items in this sale and so many HOT deals. Shipping is free on orders over $45 today when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy