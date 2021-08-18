John Mayer Plays Up in the Clouds in ‘Wild Blue’ Video

John Mayer has released a very silly music video for “Wild Blue,” the latest single from his new album Sob Rock .

If you’ve seen Mayer’s past videos for songs like “New Light,” you’ll understand the vibe of this one right away: the singer and guitarist performs up in the clouds, via cheap green screen, and has a grand old time among some vaguely psychedelic imagery. “Wild blue deeper than I ever knew/Wild blue on a bed of grey,” Mayer muses. “Oh baby, what a wild blue/I found myself when I lost you.”

Mayer released Sob Rock last month, ushering in the new album with live performances of “Last Train Home” and “Shouldn’t Matter But It Does” on The Tonight Show .

“I’m only interested if I get to put new paints on the canvas. And if my way of doing it at this time was, literally no one’s looking,” Mayer previously told Zane Lowe of his new LP. “This one’s called Sob Rock because you just would never have imagined that was the name of the record. And I’m going to go so deep into my fantasy. I live, half of me is in this fantasy all the time now, especially as I’m watching the promo stuff come together.”

Mayer will embark on a 2022 tour in support of Sob Rock , with the arena trek starting February 17th in Albany, New York. The tour currently concludes April 28th in Chicago. Prior to that, Mayer will hit the road with Dead & Company for a fall tour that begins in August 2021.