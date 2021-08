This week saw the debut of Hardware: Season One #1, an explosive first issue that reintroduces the journey of Curtis Metcalf/Hardware for the modern age. The title is the final release of the first wave of Milestone Returns titles, and fans have been relishing in all of the ways it homages the original Dwayne McDuffie and Denys Cowan run on the character. ComicBook.com recently got to attend a virtual press conference with Cowan and Hardware: Season One writer Brandon Thomas, where the pair spoke about the experience of working on the series — and of honoring the work of McDuffie, who passed away in 2011.