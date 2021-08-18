Cancel
Foo Fighters Playing Every Show Like It Is The Last

By charlessagona
1063radiolafayette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters have returned to playing packed venues, having recently headlined Lollapalooza and Madison Square Garden. Frontman Dave Grohl told NME about the challenges of touring in a post pandemic world: “For the two-and-a-half hours onstage, it feels amazing. It’s the other hours of the day that pose a bit of a challenge because of all the new requirements and restrictions and guidelines. You have to be really careful out there. When you’re travelling with a crew of 60 people from state to state and venue to venue, you try your best to stay within your band bubble because the wheels could fall off at any moment. You wake up every day and cross your fingers and hope that we make it to the stage that day.”

