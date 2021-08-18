Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

'Bagdad Cafe' Review: A London Stage Adaptation With Theatricality but No Drama

By David Benedict
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Life is a cabaret, old chum.” Oh wait, wrong show. Or is it? Taking on Percy and Eleonore Adlon’s 1987 movie “Bagdad Cafe,” Emma Rice’s music-filled, uber-quirky production boasts everything from onstage guitar, keyboard and drums to puppets, mime, model cars, line-dancing, comedy accents, solo and ensemble numbers, a slash curtain and glitter guns. But despite its heart being manifestly in the right place — definitely, nay defiantly, on its sleeve — the whole thing winds up being considerably less than the sum of its parts.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gertrude Stein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theatricality#Caf#No Drama#Bagdad Cafe Review#Bagdad Cafe#German#Bavarian#Salom#Californian#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

On the Edge to offer powerful drama Aug. 20-21 at Possums stage

Possum Point Players affiliate On the Edge will presents the award-winning Will Abery drama "Heroes of the Fourth Turning" for a limited staging at 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, on the Possums' outdoor stage in Georgetown. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door or reserved by calling 302-856-4560.
Performing Artsdallassun.com

Tibetan drama graduates stage Hamlet in Lhasa

LHASA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- "To be or not to be, that is the question" -- Tonzhub Cering repeated the classic soliloquies from British playwright William Shakespeare's play Hamlet during his rehearsals. The 23-year-old has recently staged the masterpiece with 21 other Tibetan drama graduates in Lhasa, capital of southwest...
MoviesCollider

Paul Verhoeven's Religious Lesbian Nun Drama 'Benedetta' Gets a Theatrical Release Date

Dutch film director Paul Verhoeven is widely known for his provocative films, and his latest, Benedetta, was no exception. In the French drama, Verhoeven tackles two controversial subjects at once: sex and religion. After being delayed for two years and getting a special premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Benedetta finally has a release date for theaters and VOD.
MoviesWashington City Paper

In CODA, a Small Family Drama, Emotion Takes Center Stage

The only reason tear-jerkers are considered low art is because we are all broken inside. Here’s how it works: You sob through a whole movie, and when the credits roll and you are jolted back into the real world, you rebuild the walls around your heart. Then you scoff about feeling “emotionally manipulated.” But isn’t that why we go to the movies in the first place? To be emotionally manipulated? Maybe the problem with tear-jerkers is that they’re just too good at it, and they make us feel things we’d rather keep buried. In turn, we bury the tear-jerker by labeling it as low art.
MoviesScreendaily

Bleecker Street, Stage 6 acquire world on coming-of-age drama 'Summering'

Bleecker Street and Stage 6 Films have acquired worldwide rights to James Ponsoldt’s coming-of-age film Summering featuring a cast that includes Lake Bell, Sarah Cooper and Megan Mullally. Ponsoldt and Benjamin Percy wrote the screenplay to the story of three best friends on the cusp of middle school who embark...
Moviesflickdirect.com

The Night House Theatrical Review

Fifteen years ago, a film starring Keanu Reeves (The John Wick Series) and Sandra Bullock (The Blind Side), blended some unexplained, supernatural-type elements with a scenic view from a mostly glass house that sat on a lake. The Lake house was a romance (with that supernatural element left unexplained) and fans of Reeves and Bullock certainly had nothing to complain about. But what if you took that beautiful house on the lake and turned the supernatural part into something sinister. Suddenly that romance becomes a horror/thriller film that premiered at 2020's Sundance Film Festival call The Night House.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

‘She Will’ Review: Superb, Sly, Feminist Horror-Drama Debut

Wounds, both physical and psychological, become scars with time. But whether those scars are to be hidden or worn as badges of honor — evidence less of past trauma than of subsequent strength and healing — becomes the surprisingly resonant dilemma at the heart of Charlotte Colbert’s witty, weird horror-drama debut, which scooped the First Feature award in Locarno. “She Will” may not be particularly terrifying, except perhaps to abusers, rapists and anyone who’s ever used the phrase “it was a different time” to excuse the sins of their past without reckoning with them, but as a superbly crafted, thematically rich fable, it administers a potent dose of #MeToo vengeance, all while wearing its nasty sense of humor like a red-lipstick grin applied to a perfectly masklike face.
TV & Videostheyoungfolks.com

‘A Tale of a Thousand Stars’ review: An unmissable Boyslove drama

The year 2021 has been challenging for many, especially in the Thai BL world, as the production of projects slows down due to the widespread of COVID-19 in the country. Before the recent outbreak of COVID-19, in January of this year, GMMTV released their highly anticipated drama, A Tale of a Thousand Stars, which is commonly known as 1000stars.
Moviesimdb.com

Cynthia Erivo to Star in 1970s London Drama ‘Steel’

Emmy nominee Cynthia Erivo will star in and executive produce “Steel,” a 1970s drama set in London about a fiercely ambitious arms dealer, for MRC Television and Civic Center Media. Per the logline, Erivo, will play protagonist Madeline Crowe, a self-made woman who seizes control of her own destiny in...
Theater & DancePosted by
WWD

ABT Dancer James Whiteside Channeled Roald Dahl for ‘Center Center’

Click here to read the full article. American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside wrote his memoir, “Center Center,” like no one was watching. “I wrote it almost thinking nobody would ever read it. It was experimental and sort of a little journal for myself to work out some feelings,” he says. “And now I’m realizing that people are gonna read it; I’m freaking out. I’m really nervous because it’s really exposing.”More from WWDAfter a Cosign From Drake, Singer Ama Lou Makes Her MarkShantel VanSanten Joins Ryan Phillippe in "Shooter."Skateboard Shopping with Izzy Bizu “Center Center” was released last week with a...
MoviesScreendaily

Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ to close BFI London Film Festival

The European premiere of Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy Of Macbeth for Apple Original FIlms and A24 will close the 65th BFI London Film Festival, on Sunday October 17. The film will screen at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, with director-producer Coen in attendance. Simultaneous screenings will take...
Theater & DanceTelegraph

'There is a magic to it': why Theatre Royal Drury Lane is now the best musical theatre in the world

It’s been 20 years almost to the day since I last saw the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Leaving her stage door after my final performance in the original cast of the National Theatre’s wildly successful revival of My Fair Lady was the most melancholy experience of my career, made all the more so as I knew it was likely my swansong as a working actor on the musical theatre stage.
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

David Mirvish reopens Toronto Theatres with Eleven Productions in the Main subscription and Off Mirvish shows

From the press release sent to me this morning, there are 11 shows that will certainly appeal to the tastes of all theatre goers. This line up looks very exciting. David Mirvish stated in a press release: “I knew the first season back needed to be spectacular, and I believe we have succeeded in assembling a slate of plays that run the gamut from hilarious to powerful to magical, and musicals that are just as special.”
t2conline.com

Broadway’s Chicago Gets a Starry Cast

Hicago celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall. Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafañe and Lillias White Will Lead Chicago on Broadway when it resumes performances at the Ambassador Theatre, 219 W 49th Street on Tuesday, September 14th. Ana Villafañe will play Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín, Velma Kelly, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will play Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe Mary Sunshine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy