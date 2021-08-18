Nicole Kidman and the Stars of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" on the Joys of Making a Limited Series

Nicole Kidman is teasing her fans by showing them an idyllic outdoor photo. You’d love to be in the middle of all that serenity kind of green. But in reality, Nicole Kidman wants you to stick inside this weekend and binge watch one of her pet projects — Nine Perfect Strangers. Maybe you can give up your phone, too, since she wants the perfect show vibe. The limited series premiered on Hulu this week. The movie Being the Ricardos is an ongoing project for Nicole Kidman, but her Hulu series is front and center right now.