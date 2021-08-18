Nicole Kidman and the Stars of Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" on the Joys of Making a Limited Series
Nicole Kidman, along with an all-star cast that includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto, returns once again to the limited series format with the debut of Hulu's highly anticipated Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, it centers on nine individuals invited to an exclusive yet mysterious resort to work on deep-rooted issues that are troubling them. After careful selection by Masha (Kidman, pictured above), the resort's director, these strangers are selected to undergo her "special brand" of treatment, which spans 10 days. Unbeknownst to the guests, Masha's methods are considered unorthodox, and that's where the real trip begins.www.mediavillage.com
