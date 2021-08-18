Cancel
Corporate Counsel Announces Its 2021 Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards

By Heather Nevitt
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate Counsel is excited to announce our honorees for our 2021 Women, Influence & Power in Law Awards! These awards honor general counsel, in-house leaders and law firm partners who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing the empowerment of women in law. These outstanding women will be recognized at an awards dinner on Oct. 7 as part of our Women, Influence & Power in Law Conference in Washington, D.C.

