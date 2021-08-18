Corporate Counsel Announces Its 2021 Women, Influence and Power in Law Awards

Sam Eastwood is partner, Nadine Pieper is an associate, and Armineh Gharibian is senior associate at Mayer Brown LLP. This post is based on a Mayer Brown memorandum by Mr. Eastwood, Ms. Pieper, Ms. Gharibian, and Johannes Weichbrodt. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); Companies Should Maximize Shareholder Welfare Not Market Value by Oliver Hart and Luigi Zingales (discussed on the Forum here); and Reconciling Fiduciary Duty and Social Conscience: The Law and Economics of ESG Investing by a Trustee by Max M. Schanzenbach and Robert H. Sitkoff (discussed on the Forum here).