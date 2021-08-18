Pope Francis Joins the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative's "It's Up To You" Campaign to Inspire Confidence in the COVID-19 Vaccines
With a message of hope and unity, the Pope and six cardinals and archbishops from North, Central and South America are featured in a new PSA reaching global audiences. Subscribe to MediaVillage to receive email alerts featuring the latest content on advertising, media/TV, and marketing strategies and trends, including exclusive The Myers Report research findings.www.mediavillage.com
Comments / 0