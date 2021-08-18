How your application and data security strategy can help you complete a high level FFIEC CAT assessment

More than ever, financial institutions depend on web applications to maintain operations and partner with other enterprises to provide services to customers, but the significant rise in the number of cyber attacks targeted at this industry in the last few years has the potential to undermine consumer confidence not only in your organization but also across the wider industry. Today, financial services hold the unenviable distinction as the “most-breached sector”, with 35% of all data breaches occurring in that sector. We suspect they will be retaining this distinction: Imperva Threat Research Teams reported that between January and May 2021, web application attacks on the financial services sector increased 38%.