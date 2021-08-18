Cancel
Grace, Henri Not Expected to Affect Southeast U.S., but Saharan Dust May

By South Carolina Public Radio
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrace is moving toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and Tropical Storm Henri is spinning south of Bermuda. Neither are likely to affect the Southeast United States, but a large outbreak of Saharan dust should be more noticeable later this weekend. A large ridge of high pressure extending from coastal South Carolina...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

